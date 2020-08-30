Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap





BANGKOK (NNT) – From now on, the Thai automotive industry will move towards advancing technology driven by electricity. The Ministry of Industry aims to increase electric car production to 30 percent of the total car production over 10 years and will launch measures to encourage people to exchange their old cars for new electric vehicles.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit told the “New Generation of Automotives” seminar this week, about the Thai electric vehicle industry’s development plan. The short-term goal is to produce more than 60,000-110,000 government vehicles, public buses, electric taxi motorcycles and other personal vehicles. The medium-term goal is to produce about 300,000 ECO electric vehicles (EVs) and Smart City buses. The immediate goal is to produce 750,000 EVs.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

