Sun. Aug 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Electric car charging at EV charging station

Electric car charging at EV charging station. Photo: Max Pixel.


BANGKOK (NNT) – From now on, the Thai automotive industry will move towards advancing technology driven by electricity. The Ministry of Industry aims to increase electric car production to 30 percent of the total car production over 10 years and will launch measures to encourage people to exchange their old cars for new electric vehicles.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit told the “New Generation of Automotives” seminar this week, about the Thai electric vehicle industry’s development plan. The short-term goal is to produce more than 60,000-110,000 government vehicles, public buses, electric taxi motorcycles and other personal vehicles. The medium-term goal is to produce about 300,000 ECO electric vehicles (EVs) and Smart City buses. The immediate goal is to produce 750,000 EVs.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Anti-Islam protest in Oslo ends with Quran-tearing and scuffles between anti-protesters & police

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

School director who killed three people during gold shop robbery sentenced to death by Criminal Court

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

No new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Anti-Islam protest in Oslo ends with Quran-tearing and scuffles between anti-protesters & police

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

EU set to sanction Turkey over ships in disputed east Med exploration area

7 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close