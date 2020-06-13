Thailand bans overseas entry to stay

Thailand bans overseas entry to stay1 min read
From Monday, there will be no night curfew, but strict controls under the emergency decree will continue to be enforced especially on entry into Thailand because Covid-19 is still present in other countries, a senior government spokesman announced on Friday.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the curfew would be lifted on June 15 to allow local people to travel, because there had been no cases of local coronavirus infection for some time now.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS