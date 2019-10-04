Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief

Chao Phraya Express Boat in Bangkok

Chao Phraya Express Boat in Bangkok. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.


The Royal Thai Navy has dismissed widespread online criticism that it is wasting taxpayers’ money by building a 112m baht mansion as an official residence for its commander-in-chief.

Rear Admiral Apinan Poengsrithong, head of the Naval Public Works Department, told a news conference today (Thursday) that the building, which is now under construction, is to be the official residence of the navy’s C-in-C and serve as the RTN’s official accommodation for its VIP guests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

