Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief

Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief1 min read
The Royal Thai Navy has dismissed widespread online criticism that it is wasting taxpayers’ money by building a 112m baht mansion as an official residence for its commander-in-chief.
Rear Admiral Apinan Poengsrithong, head of the Naval Public Works Department, told a news conference today (Thursday) that the building, which is now under construction, is to be the official residence of the navy’s C-in-C and serve as the RTN’s official accommodation for its VIP guests.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World