Anti-narcotics police seize ฿15 million cash and uncover huge money laundering operation

A wad of 1000 baht bank notes

A wad of 1000 THB bank notes. Photo: Facebook.


In multiple raids in Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi provinces yesterday, narcotic suppression officials seized about 15 million baht in cash and many valuables. They also uncovered several bank accounts, allegedly detailing drug money transfers totalling more than one billion baht.

Pol Lt-Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, commissioner of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, said today (Wednesday) that police are looking for a couple, Mr. Naruphon and Ms. Patthama, who are suspected of laundering drug money for gangs, including the Mun Took Med gang, allegedly led by Pannawat “Ko Kae” (surname not disclosed) who is believed to be hiding in Myanmar.

