The Association of Siamese Architects (ASA) has decided to recall the Award for Outstanding Conservation of Architectural Arts from the British Embassy in Bangkok for the demolition of the former embassy building.

The ASA has also demanded the return of the award plaque, which was presented in 1984.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts