Policeman believed killed by lightning in Roi Et

A Roi Et police senior sergeant major found dead in his rice field late Thursday afternoon, evidently having been struck by lightning.
The body of Prayongyuth Phanthanam, 45, was found on a path through his paddy field in Selaphum district at 5.30pm following a thunderstorm.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
