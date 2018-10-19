Lightning during a heavy storm
Isan

Policeman believed killed by lightning in Roi Et

By TN / October 19, 2018

A Roi Et police senior sergeant major found dead in his rice field late Thursday afternoon, evidently having been struck by lightning.

The body of Prayongyuth Phanthanam, 45, was found on a path through his paddy field in Selaphum district at 5.30pm following a thunderstorm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

