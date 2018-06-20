Thais start waking up on reducing plastic bags

Thai people in general, high-learning educational institutions, private and public sectors are waking up to the calls for the reduction of plastic bags in their daily use in light of the recent deaths of several wild animals from their eating of discarded plastic bags and the global problem of plastic garbage in seas and oceans.

Here are some examples of the educational institutions that have started cutting down the daily use of single-use plastic bags in their campuses.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS