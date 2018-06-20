Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Home > News > Thais start waking up on reducing plastic bags

Thais start waking up on reducing plastic bags

Tesco Lotus Express Buriram branch
TN News 0

Thai people in general, high-learning educational institutions, private and public sectors are waking up to the calls for the reduction of plastic bags in their daily use in light of the recent deaths of several wild animals from their eating of discarded plastic bags and the global problem of plastic garbage in seas and oceans.

Here are some examples of the educational institutions that have started cutting down the daily use of single-use plastic bags in their campuses.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Woman Tricked and Raped By Brazilian Drug Traffickers

Breaking News

Ten killed in helicopter crash in Argentina, French Olympians among the dead

View of Munich in Germany

Gloves Are Off: German Vice-Chancellor Calls for Anti-Islamist ‘Culture Fight’

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close