Pompeo: Israel’s Iran Documents ‘Authentic’, Prove Iran Had Secret Nuke Program

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday night that intelligence revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day is authentic and does show that Iran was pursuing a secret nuclear program in violation of international accords.

On Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised speech said that Israel uncovered information on Iran’s “Project Amad”, which according to the prime minister proving Iran violated its commitment to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.

The US Secretary of State said that Tehran had continued to stockpile materials for “some purpose” and kept its documents relating to “Project Amad” “for a reason”.

