Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Home > Asia > Pompeo: Israel’s Iran Documents ‘Authentic’, Prove Iran Had Secret Nuke Program

Pompeo: Israel’s Iran Documents ‘Authentic’, Prove Iran Had Secret Nuke Program

Benjamin Netanyahu with Greek PM
TN Asia 0

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday night that intelligence revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day is authentic and does show that Iran was pursuing a secret nuclear program in violation of international accords.

On Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised speech said that Israel uncovered information on Iran’s “Project Amad”, which according to the prime minister proving Iran violated its commitment to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.

The US Secretary of State said that Tehran had continued to stockpile materials for “some purpose” and kept its documents relating to “Project Amad” “for a reason”.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Peshawar Attack, a Thought About Pakistan’s Army Public Schools

Sittwe, Rakhine State

New Clash Between Ethnic Rebel Groups in Myanmar’s Shan State Forces Villagers to Flee

Telegram logo

China Blocks Telegram Messenger for ‘Aiding Rights Advocates’

Leave a Reply