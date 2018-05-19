French hacker wanted for stealing data from British bank caught on Koh Samui

This morning, Crime Suppression Division police arrested the alleged leader of a French hacker group, wanted for demanding ransom from a British bank in exchange for keeping their 1,400 customers’ data secure.

Working with the French Embassy, Thai police finally captured French national J. V., 25, at his home on Koh Samui at 5am today. In a search of his property, authorities seized a quantity of marijuana, a computer, phone, and bank books, Bangkok Biz News reported.

By Coconuts Bangkok