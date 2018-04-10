Ayutthaya Roti Sai Mai inspected after reports of contamination

Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya
TN North 0

AYUTHAYA, 10th April 2018 (NNT) – Public health officials have launched an inspection in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya province after receiving reports of contamination in the area’s popular Roti Sai Mai.

District Chief for Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Somsak Charoenpaitoon and district public health official Udom Kammee went on an inspection mission to the area in front of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital, a popular area to buy Roti Sai Mai, a Thai style cotton candy wrapped in flour. The inspection focused on finding any source of contamination affecting the local delicacy and checking health precautions to bolster visitor confidence.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
