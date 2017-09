PHETCHABURI – A Myanmar man was arrested by police as he repeatedly stabbed a woman with a long knife, killing her, outside a mobile phone shop in front of dozens of onlookers early on Monday night.

The attack was reported about 7pm on Monday in the Nong Som Market area of Khao Yoi district. Pol Col Phongphan Prachansi, of Khao Yoi district police station, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST