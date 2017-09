More than 200 military officers along with tourist police on Wednesday raided five shops believed to be involved in “zero-dollar” tours that rip off tourists by charging inflated prices for their products and services.

Led by acting deputy chief of the Thai Tourist Police, Maj-General Surachet Hakpan, the team started at the snake farm in Chalong (Thaiko Natural Health), which offers snake shows and sells products made from snakes.

Full story: The Nation

By Phuket Gazette / The Nation