BANGKOK — The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in middle of a road median early Monday morning in Suan Luang district.

Police and rescue officials arrived at 5:50am at the intersection between Krung Thep Kritha and Srinagarindra Roads, after a street sweeper alerted authorities that the body of man was hanging from a tree branch on the median.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English