Married lover of raped, murdered waitress drank poison as cops came to arrest him

The main suspect in the brutal rape and murder of waitress Sriprapa Khosin, 25, who was found half-naked and bound with her throat slashed on Tuesday in her rented room in Prachuap Khiri Khan, drank a poison cocktail today as police were on their way to arrest him at his mother-in-law’s property in Kui Buri district.

Pornchai “Khae” Kaensue, 30, who also goes by the name Jeep Pathalom, was found doubled over on the floor after drinking the toxic brew. He was taken to Sam Roi Yot Hospital where he survived but his condition was not immediately known, reported Bangkok Post.

By Coconuts Bangkok