A motorcycle cop was killed and his partner severely injured when a suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck, who was trying to avoid arrest, crashed into another pickup truck while running a red light and the second vehicle then hit the motorcycle the officer were on.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday at the Indochina Intersection on Phitsanulok-Uttaradit Road in Muang district, Phitsanulok province.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation