PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the identity of a body of a woman found floating in the sea near Koh Lanta Noi, on the Krabi coast, yesterday (April 18).

Lt Cdr Peeraphat Phatthanasophon together with five officers from the Royal Thai Naval station at Koh Lanta Noi arrived at the village of Koh Son, Moo 1, on Koh Lanta Noi at 3pm to find the body floating face down, naked.

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News