Four members of a Thai and Cambodian pickpocket gang were arrested after they amassed almost 30 mobile phones from Songkran revellers celebrating the water battles at Silom, Khao San and Royal City Avenue.

They were apprehended at a rented house in Pathumthani province.

Arrested included Mrs Sukanya Khamlue, a Thai woman and her three Cambodian colleagues.

Thai PBS