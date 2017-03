NAKHON RATCHASIMA — An army spokesman on Wednesday urged people to stop foraging for scrap metal on land reserved for live-fire weapons drills following the death of a scavenger in the northeast earlier this week.

Scavenging on military weapons ranges is blamed for deaths nearly every year, including that of a 54-year-old Korat man who became the latest to die on Sunday.

By Teeranai Charuvastra