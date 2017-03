German Interior Minister Speaks Out Against Turkish Campaigns

Thomas de Maiziere spoke out against campaigns by Turkish ministers among immigrants in Germany.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere spoke out on Sunday against campaigns by Turkish ministers among immigrants in Germany as a rally ban row between Ankara and EU states escalates.

“Turkish campaigns have no place here in Germany,” de Maiziere told ARD broadcaster, adding that there were “clear limits” such as “insulting Germany or its constitutional order.”

