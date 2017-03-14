14 foreign fugitives to be repatriated

BANGKOK, 21 March 2017 (NNT) – Thailand will repatriate 14 foreign fugitives sought by their home countries.

According to Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Nattorn Prohsunthorn, 14 foreign fugitives are currently in custody including 6 Russians, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Belarusian, 4 Uzbekistanis, 1 Moroccan and 1 Iranian.

Thai Immigration police were notified by foreign embassies and Interpol of their presence in the Kingdom. According to Pol Lt Gen Nattorn, some of these criminals have also been involved in illegal business activities in Pattaya.

