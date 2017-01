BANGKOK — A three-story shophouse went up in flames early Wednesday morning in northeastern Bangkok, killing five people inside.

Four family members were trapped on the third floor when the fire broke out just after 3am at the shophouse in the capital’s Bueng Kum district. A man became the fifth victim after he went back inside to rescue members of his family and died.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich