Former British PM Cameron to speak at global tourism summit in Bangkok

FORMER BRITISH prime minister David Cameron has been invited to deliver speeches about key issues that might influence global tourism at the “World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit”, which is scheduled to be held in Bangkok in April.

David Scowsill, president and chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said yesterday that Cameron would discuss some of the key geopolitical issues currently facing the world and how they affect tourism.

By WATCHIRANONT THONGTEP