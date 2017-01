PATTAYA — A bar owner in the resort town of Pattaya was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of forcing a minor into prostitution at an establishment police said served a foreign clientele.

Wannida Man-in, 24, allegedly ran the illicit business on the second flood of Relax Bar in Soi Buakhao, according to Pattaya police chief Apichai Klobpetch. Wannida pimped out the 17-year-old girl exclusively to foreigners, Col. Apichai said Wednesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra