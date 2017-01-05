Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live

Chicago police have arrested four African-American youths who were seen drinking, laughing and apparently smoking marijuana while a developmentally challenged white youth is bound, gagged and cut with a knife in a Facebook Live video.

The attackers repeatedly refer to the victim as a Donald Trump supporter in the live video, which has since been taken down, but not before others downloaded and reuploaded the file back onto YouTube.

Chicago Police confirmed four suspects were in custody, and the incident is being investigated. They also believe that the video is “credible.” At press conference Wednesday, the department said the victim is mentally challenged and not a Chicago resident. However, the victim purportedly became acquainted with one of the suspects in nearby suburbs, police said.

Full story: rt.com

Note: the video was removed from Youtube and mainstream media. You can still watch the full video on heavy.com