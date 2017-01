A 60-year-old British tourist was drowned after he drank liquor and went to swimming at Ao Putra on Ko Samet yesterday.

He was identified as (name removed) from Nottingham, UK.

Ban Phae district police in Rayong province said they were alerted of the incident by Sawangporn rescue team at Ban Phae at 6 pm after sending the victim to Rayong hospital to perform CPR to save his life.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters