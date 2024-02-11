Chinese New Year Boosts Tourism in Bangkok and Phuket

BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok’s Chinatown and the resort island of Phuket have seen an influx of tourists, predominantly Chinese, coming to celebrate Chinese New Year. The festivities, which began on February 9th, have drawn large crowds, boosting local tourism and hospitality sectors significantly.

Thais celebrate Chinese New Year nationwide

In Phuket, hotel occupancy rates have reportedly surged to 81%, with daily arrivals from China reaching between 4,000 and 5,000, making Chinese tourists the largest group by nationality visiting the island during this period. According to Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, director of the Phuket branch office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the 9-day celebration is expected to generate approximately 6.8 billion baht in tourism-related revenue for Phuket.

