Elderly Australian Man Found Dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
An 82-year-old Australian man was found deceased in the arrivals hall of the Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province Tuesday night, September 5th.
The discovery of the elderly victim was reported to airport police at 8 PM. He was found by an unidentified individual as he laid across seats on the second-floor of the arrivals hall.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational