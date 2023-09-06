Elderly Australian Man Found Dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left). Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

An 82-year-old Australian man was found deceased in the arrivals hall of the Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province Tuesday night, September 5th.

The discovery of the elderly victim was reported to airport police at 8 PM. He was found by an unidentified individual as he laid across seats on the second-floor of the arrivals hall.

