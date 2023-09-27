Anyone defaming deputy national police chief ‘Big Joke’ will be sued: lawyer

TN September 27, 2023 0
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Wooden Judge hammer and law books. Photo: Succo / Pixabay.

The lawyer representing Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, has threatened to sue any individual or media outlet which states or implies that his client has any involvement in the illegal online gambling business.

Deputy police chief ‘Big Joke’ files court complaint over search warrants

Anantachai Chaidet said today (Wednesday) that he will submit a petition to the Bangkok South Criminal Court asking for an enquiry to be held into the legitimacy of the search of Pol Gen Surachate’s house by cyber task force officers and the arrests of eight police officers on Monday.

By Thai PBS World

