Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0

So far, no casualties or important damage have been reported and no tsunami warning has been issued.

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has shaken the waters south of New Zealand on Wednesday, without authorities reporting casualties and major damage or activating a tsunami warning.

Six Thais missing in Christchurch quake, New Zealand

The hypocenter was located 10 kilometers deep, and 468 kilometers southwest of Bluff or 485 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, both cities on the southern tip of the country’s South Island, reported the U.S. Geological Survey, which records seismic activity worldwide.

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceania tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.

On February 22, 2011, 185 people were killed in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the South Island city of Christchurch, causing damage to 30,000 buildings.



