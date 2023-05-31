Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

So far, no casualties or important damage have been reported and no tsunami warning has been issued.









An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has shaken the waters south of New Zealand on Wednesday, without authorities reporting casualties and major damage or activating a tsunami warning.

The hypocenter was located 10 kilometers deep, and 468 kilometers southwest of Bluff or 485 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, both cities on the southern tip of the country’s South Island, reported the U.S. Geological Survey, which records seismic activity worldwide.

#earthquake #NewZealand #USGS Waiting for reports from New Zealand regarding the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck just a short time ago. They are still recovering from the past few quakes. (Photos Below) Some of the buildings were already in the process of being re-built. pic.twitter.com/uk7TlNaJFG — News Sense® (@NewsSense_Aaron) May 31, 2023

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceania tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.

On February 22, 2011, 185 people were killed in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the South Island city of Christchurch, causing damage to 30,000 buildings.

