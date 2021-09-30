Man Arrested for Shooting Teenager at Bangkok’s Rally









BANGKOK, Sept 30 (TNA) – Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Kanchanaburi province for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy during a demonstration in front of the Din Daeng police station in Bangkok in August.

The arrested suspect was identified only as Chutpoing. Detectives from the Din Daeng station earlier received a warrant for his arrest from the Criminal Court.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

