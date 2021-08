BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday reported 20,258 new coronavirus cases and 239 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The total cases rose to 948,572 and the death toll went up to 8,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,791 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 210,032 others remained at hospitals to receive treatment.

TNA