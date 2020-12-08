Transport Ministry proposes a committee to decide on Suvarnabhumi 2nd terminal





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been asked by the Transport Ministry to set up a committee, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, to decide whether the North Expansion of Suvarnabhumi international airport requires the construction of a new passenger terminal.

The move to involve the prime minister came after the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), the government’s economic think-thank, rejected the second terminal project as proposed by Airports of Thailand Public Company (AOT).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

