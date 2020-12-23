December 23, 2020

New COVID-19 outbreak to cost ฿45-60bn in economic damage if not contained in a month

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


It has been estimated that the current COVID-19 outbreak will cost the Thai economy about two billion baht a day, or as much as 60 billion baht a month, if the contagion is not contained, according to a forecast by the Economic and Business Forecast Centre of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Assistant Professor Thanawat Pholvichai, advisory chairman of the centre and rector of TCC University, said today that economic losses in Samut Sakhon province alone, the epicentre of the current outbreak, are estimated at about 10 billion a month, based on the estimated billion baht per day revolving funds in circulation, 70% of which is related to the seafood industry.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

