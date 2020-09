BANGKOK, Sept 2 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted that Thailand has not opened its door to welcome foreign tourists yet and people should not panic.

He said that the Center for Economic Situation Administration discussed many measures to help people from the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019.

The measures included a 400-billion-baht rehabilitation budget, 100 billion baht of which was spent.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts