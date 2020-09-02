Santi Prompat ready to be Thailand’s new Finance Minister

Santi Prompat ready to be Thailand’s new Finance Minister1 min read
Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister, Santi Prompat, is confident that he has the expertise and experience to be the next Minister of Finance, if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants him to take the post, vacated by the sudden resignation of Pridi Daochai.
When a reporter asked him whether he is ready to take on the finance portfolio, Santi said such a decision rests with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharat party, adding “I am ready to work for the country, if it is the wish of the Prime Minister and General Prawit.”
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World