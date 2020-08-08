Thai Newspaper Temporarily Changes Name Following Trump’s ‘Thighland’ Blunder





President Trump has been mocked widely online for mispronouncing Thailand as “Thighland” during a speech at a factory in Ohio on Thursday. A Thai newspaper has poked fun at the President by temporarily changing its Twitter handle to the “Thigh Enquirer.”

A Thai newspaper has changed its name following a speech President Trump made in Ohio on Thursday in which he mispronounced the country’s name as “Thighland.”

Speaking at a Whirlpool Factory, Trump complained about foreign competitors moving their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability.

