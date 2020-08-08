Thai Newspaper Temporarily Changes Name Following Trump’s ‘Thighland’ Blunder

Thai Newspaper Temporarily Changes Name Following Trump’s ‘Thighland’ Blunder1 min read
President Trump has been mocked widely online for mispronouncing Thailand as “Thighland” during a speech at a factory in Ohio on Thursday. A Thai newspaper has poked fun at the President by temporarily changing its Twitter handle to the “Thigh Enquirer.”
A Thai newspaper has changed its name following a speech President Trump made in Ohio on Thursday in which he mispronounced the country’s name as “Thighland.”
Speaking at a Whirlpool Factory, Trump complained about foreign competitors moving their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability.
