Sun. Dec 29th, 2019

Road death toll jumps to 109 in first two days of safe driving campaign

Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Road signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla. photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.


Authorities have been instructed to tighten up traffic controls in high risk areas as the death toll for the first two days of the seven-day dangerous travel period over the New Year holidays increased from 43 to 109 and the number of injured rose by 527 to 993.

Road accidents during that 48 hours were recorded at 974, with the southern province of Surat Thani topping the list with 33 incidents and 37 people injured. Chiang Rai and Nakhon Sawan had the highest death toll at 6 each.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

