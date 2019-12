Thailand is one of nine new members elected to the World Heritage Committee at the 22nd General Assembly of the State Parties to the WHC meeting, being held from November 27th to the 28th at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The other new members are Egypt, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, Oman, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

