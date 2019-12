Phra Khanong police were called on Friday night to a condominium block on Sukhumvit Soi 79 following a report that man had fallen from the 27th floor.

They were joined at the scene by rescue volunteers and medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital, where they discovered the body of a Caucasian male, approximately 180 cm. high, dressed in a purple T-shirt and black shorts on the ground.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts