BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) – Hospital patients will be able to receive prescribed medication at drugstores near their homes, including gold card holders, starting on Oct 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnveerakul.

The new measure aims to tackle overcrowding at hospital dispensaries. Initially, 50 hospitals and 500 pharmacies participate in the campaign.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts