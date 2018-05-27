Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden

Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor has proposed paying immigrant families a total of SEK 160,000 ($18,500) to leave Sweden. The cost of letting them stay would be much higher, she argued.

The Christian Democrats, who have fared badly in a series of recent opinion polls leading up to the general election slated for this autumn, having even fallen below the four-percent barrier in some, have come up with a series of proposal pertaining to the immigration question to attract the fleeing voters, the news outlet Samtiden reported.

The party aims to contradict the official narrative of recent decades that immigration is largely beneficial for a Swedish society that cannot survive without immigrants. The Christian Democrats, however, are prepared to pay off immigrants who have had their asylum applications rejected to make them more eager to leave the country. Otherwise, the party pointed out, a “shadow society” may emerge in Sweden.

Sputnik International