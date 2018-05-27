Sunday, May 27, 2018
Home > News > Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden

Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden

Houses near the sea in Sweden
TN News 0

Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor has proposed paying immigrant families a total of SEK 160,000 ($18,500) to leave Sweden. The cost of letting them stay would be much higher, she argued.

The Christian Democrats, who have fared badly in a series of recent opinion polls leading up to the general election slated for this autumn, having even fallen below the four-percent barrier in some, have come up with a series of proposal pertaining to the immigration question to attract the fleeing voters, the news outlet Samtiden reported.

The party aims to contradict the official narrative of recent decades that immigration is largely beneficial for a Swedish society that cannot survive without immigrants. The Christian Democrats, however, are prepared to pay off immigrants who have had their asylum applications rejected to make them more eager to leave the country. Otherwise, the party pointed out, a “shadow society” may emerge in Sweden.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Consumer confidence index reaches yearly low

Breaking News

Bangkok governor snubs Abhisit in bribes saga

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Aurion

US man probed over parcels containing human parts

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close