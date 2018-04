LAMPANG: A fire broke out in a pool-side toilet in downtown Lampang Wiengthong Hotel early on Sunday. The toilet was partly damaged but nobody was hurt.

Police said the fire started at about 1.30am in a structure housing a toilet by the swimming pool of the 11-storey hotel on Duang Rat road in tambon Suan Dok of Muang district. When firemen arrived, the toilet’s ceiling and wooden roof were ablaze.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST