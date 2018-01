CHIANG MAI — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a temple in Chiang Mai’s Chai Prakan district only an hour after the cross-year prayer. No injuries were reported.

At about 2am on Monday, Mahingsawas Temple caught fire just two hours after prayers and merit-making were conducted at midnight to mark New Year’s Day.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English