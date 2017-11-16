Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 kicked off

BANGKOK, 16 November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s government has held its “Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018” event to kick-off next year’s tourism campaign, aiming to disperse tourist spending across the provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn chaired the opening of the event, alongside Minister for Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, heads of other relevant agencies and consulates. The launch took place at Siam Discovery department store and was organized to announce the government’s intention to develop Thai tourism which, next year, will focus on economic stability, integration, promotion of quality tourism and support for Thai ways of life towards sustainability.

Full story: a href=”http://thainews.prd.go.th/website_en/news/news_detail/WNECO6011160010003″>NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand