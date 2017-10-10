Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Man Armed With Knife Allegedly Threatening People Arrested in Southern France

The port in Nice, France
According to local media reports, a knife-wielding man allegedly threatening people has been arrested in France’s Nice. The incident took place on the same promenade where a truck rammed into a crowd on Bastille Day in 2016.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man carrying a knife was arrested in the southern French city of Nice by so-called “operation Sentinelle” servicemen and municipal police, the France 3 broadcaster reported Monday.

The man threatening passers-by, including tourists, with a knife was spotted on the city’s Promenade des Anglais, the report said.

