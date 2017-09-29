Friday, September 29, 2017
Home > News > Thailand and Laos discuss border issues

Thailand and Laos discuss border issues

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 28th September 2017 (NNT) – Thailand and Laos have discussed setting guidelines to enable them to work together to solve problems along the Thai-Lao border. The two parties pledged to expand their cooperation in various fields.

Thai Minister of the Interior, Gen.Anupong Paochinda and a Minister of the Lao government attended the 10th Thai-Lao Governors’ Meeting. The Lao minister expressed his condolences at the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The Lao government will send its representatives to attend the Royal Cremation on 26th October 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
