Narcotics suppression police have raided the Bangkok house of a suspected drug boss, who is a registered taxi motorcycle driver, and seized two cars, Bt2 million and a bank account book with transactions totalling some Bt60 million.

Jirat Pensophon was arrested early Tuesday morning in the house in the Casa Ville Rajapruek housing estate on Rajapruek Road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

