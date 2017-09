BANGKOK, 8th September 2017 (NNT) – The National Legislative Assembly has endorsed the new version of the law governing entertainment venues in the country.

At its sitting on Thursday, the NLA deliberated the draft amendment of the Entertainment Place Act, which has been vetted by the respective special committee.

