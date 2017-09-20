Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Ministry of Commerce stabilizes cassava prices

Sunrise over the Tapioca fields in Eastern Thailand
SURIN, 20 September 2017 (NNT) – Director General of the Department of Internal Trade Suchart Sinrat met with cassava importers and exporters in Surin province to listen to their problems after prices of cassava began to decline.

Suchart, who serves as an acting advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, attended the meeting with tapioca traders.

His visit was to introduce a policy measure aimed at maintaining cassava prices and stabilizing the market.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

