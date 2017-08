Two people were injured when they fell while trying to climb down an apartment building in Samut Prakan province to escape a fire early Saturday, police said.

Pol Capt Chavanai Marnsri, deputy inspector of Bang Kaew Police Station, said the fire started at 1.30am at Best Mansion on Soi King Kaew in Tambon Raja Theva of the province’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation